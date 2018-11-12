Spicy cranberry salsa from Intentionally Eat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ingredients:

• 3 cups cranberries

• 1 bunch cilantro

• 1/2 onion

• 1 jalapeno seeded if you don't want it too spicy

• 1 lime, juiced

• 1/2 cup sugar could also use monkfruit sweetener

• 1 tbsp ginger, finely grated fresh

• 1 pinch salt

Directions:

1. Combine cranberries, cilantro, onion, jalapeno, lime juice, sugar, ginger and salt in a food processor. Process to desired consistency. Refrigerate if not using immediately. Best if served at room temperature.

2. Serve with cinnamon tortilla chips, crackers, graham crackers or pita chips. You can also serve over non-dairy cream cheese.

