Sugar Creek police investigate Monday afternoon shooting

SUGAR CREEK, Mo. — Sugar Creek police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Monday afternoon.

Police responded to a report of a person shot around 1:30 near the area of Norledge Avenue and North Vermont Street.

One shooting victim was found and taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police did not release any other information on the victim.

Investigators are looking for a late 90’s model gold Ford Taurus that was seen leaving the area with a white trash bag over the front passenger window. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-TIPS (8477) or the Sugar Creek Police Department at 816-252-7058.