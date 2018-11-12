Valet worker at St. Joseph Medical Center receives Pay-It-Forward Award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A valet parking attendant who goes above and beyond his call of duty and makes life easier for patients, was recently recognized for everything he does.

Kathy Newton nominated Jared for FOX4's Pay-It-Forward award, which comes with $400 cash.

"He does such a wonderful job for everybody who comes through," Newton told FOX4. "Whether you're in rehab, cardiac care or whatever he just does a really great job. He wheels my husband into the rehab facility."

