"Weird Al" coming to Starlight — complete with orchestra

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Polka and parody superstar “Weird Al” Yankovic has announced a tour stop in Kansas City next summer, and he’s bringing classical musicians with him.

Yankovic announced a tour on Monday, with a stop at Starlight Theatre on August 31. Yankovic says an orchestra will appear with him on stage at every stop. The group will be composed of a different set of musicians at each performance; he hasn’t announced which group will perform with him in Kansas City.

“Weird Al” has made a career of performing parodies of popular songs, including “Like a Surgeon”, “I Lost on Jeopardy!”, “Eat It”, and “Fat”. The 3-month tour begins in Florida in June.