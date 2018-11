Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- On Tuesday authorities identified the man they said died Thursday in a fire at a Kansas winery.

The State Fire Marshal said 32-year-old Evan Jolly from Kansas City, Mo., was found dead after a fire the Wyldewood Cellars Winery in Paxico, Kan., approximately an hour and a half drive from the metro.

The fire marshal also said they believe Jolly is the one who started the fire, but they did not say why.

The fire caused approximately $750,000 to $1 million in damages.