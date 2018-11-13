Check here for area closings

Budweiser Clydesdales will soon be trained in mid-Missouri

Posted 6:15 am, November 13, 2018, by , Updated at 06:21AM, November 13, 2018

ST. LOUIS, MO – APRIL 5: The Budweiser clydesdales make their way around Busch Stadium prior to a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 5, 2018 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

BOONEVILLE, Mo. — Anheuser-Busch says the famed Budweiser Clydesdales will no longer train in New Hampshire.

The brewing company says the horse training facility at the Merrimack brewery is being relocated to a state-of-the-art breeding facility near Boonville, Missouri. Anheuser-Busch Corporate Communications Director Samantha Roth tells WMUR-TV that the move will allow the training team to be closer to young Clydesdales and begin training earlier.

The east coast hitch, or team of horses, will remain in Merrimack, so the public will still get to see them. However, there will be parts of the year when the hitch will be touring in other parts of the country.

Anheuser-Busch officials say the move will not impact any part of the brewery’s operations.

INDIO, CA – APRIL 30: Clydesdale horses are seen during 2016 Stagecoach California’s Country Music Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 30, 2016 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Cowan/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

