California suspect in deadly Kansas hoax call to change plea

This 2015 booking photo released by the Glendale, Calif., Police Department shows Tyler Raj Barriss. The Los Angeles Police Department confirms it arrested Barriss Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, in connection with a deadly ‘swatting’ call in Wichita, Kan., Thursday, Dec. 28. Information from Glendale shows that in October, 2015, Barriss was arrested in connection with making a bomb threat to ABC Studios in Glendale. (Glendale Police Department via AP)

WICHITA, Kan. — A California man accused of making a hoax phone call that led police to fatally shoot an unarmed man in Kansas is expected to enter new pleas.

Twenty-six-year-old Tyler R. Barriss has a change-of-plea hearing Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Wichita. He was indicted in Kansas for conspiracy to make a false call, cyberstalking and other crimes.

The court will also take up cases initially filed in California and the District of Columbia related to other fake calls and threats .

Barriss faces a separate January trial in Kansas on a charge of involuntary manslaughter .

Andrew Finch

Barriss is accused of falsely reporting a shooting in December 2017 following a dispute over an online game between two gamers . A SWAT team responded and Andrew Finch was fatally shot at his Wichita home.

