Chiefs fans left with trips booked to Mexico City and little hope of securing LA tickets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs won't be playing in Mexico after all. On Tuesday, the NFL announced the Monday night match-up against the Rams is moving to Los Angeles.

Hundreds, possibly thousands, of Chiefs fans had already purchased tickets to this upcoming Monday's game in Mexico City. Some fans like Tony Lupercio already had the t-shirt with Chiefs Kingdom and Stadio Azteca emblazoned upon it.

"Mexico City Monday Night Football, baby, to beat the Rams," he screamed to FOX4 cameras during Sunday's game at Arrowhead.

But fans fired up for a weekend of tacos and tequila mixed in with Travis and Tyreek were left deflated Tuesday when the NFL called an audible, moving the game from Mexico City's Estadio Azteca to Los Angeles' Coliseum because of concerns about field conditions.

Melina Johnson booked her trip to Mexico City with a friend from Los Angeles weeks ago.

"I went online, got the tickets. We booked hotel room, got the airline tickets, and we were good to go," she said sullenly.

"A lot of people talk about the players and their safety and the injuries and stuff like that, but they don't think about the fans who are making that type of financial commitment to attend the games," Darren Smith said.

Smith still plans to follow the Chiefs to Los Angeles, though the women making the trip with him have other desires.

"Right now they still want to go to Mexico City," he said.

One local Chiefs fan named Isaac was landing in Mexico City when the announcement was made. Fans with trips planned in the next 48 hours are finding trouble with non-refundable hotels. Scores of other fans are left waiting to see if they'll avoid change fees for airlines.

Prices on flights to L.A. this weekend right now could run you $600 or more per ticket.

"It dropped like a ton of bricks because it just wasn't an expense that I was prepared for," Smith said.

"Never even thought this would be a possibility, but it's happened," Johnson said of the change of venue and change of country.

What makes things even more difficult for fans: knowing they could miss a game that could potentially be a Super Bowl preview.

"Regardless of where it's being played, this is the biggest game of the year," Smith said.

Starting Tuesday, Rams season ticket members were allowed to go onto Rams Account Manager to purchase their current seats until Thursday at 7 p.m. (CT). Starting Wednesday at noon (CT), season ticket members will have a 3-hour pre-sale before the general public to purchase up to four additional seats.

For the general public and Chiefs fans, any remaining tickets will be available starting Wednesday at 3 p.m. (CT) on the Rams website.

In addition, the Rams will be providing thousands of complimentary tickets to first-responders, as well as people who have been impacted by the community’s recent tragedies.

