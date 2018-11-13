× Chiefs game against Rams in Mexico City moved to LA due to field conditions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs won’t be heading to Mexico City this Monday. The game against the Rams has been moved to Los Angeles due to poor field conditions.

The NFL confirmed Tuesday what many have been speculating since this weekend. The field at Estadio Aztec in Mexico City didn’t meet the league’s standards for “playability and consistency” and will not be reparable by Monday.

On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN reporter Adam Schefter tweeted that some players are willing to sit out of the Monday Night Football game due to the field and risk of injury.

The league said it consulted with the NFL Players Association and inspected the field Tuesday afternoon with internal and external field experts.

The Monday Night Football game will now be played at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Rams’ home field.

Details on ticket reimbursement will be announced in the days ahead, the NFL said in a statement. The Rams will announce ticket information and other details for Monday night’s game as soon as possible, the league said.

Last May, Azteca Stadium authorities changed the surface from natural to hybrid. But the intense activity in the last few months has prevented the grass from reaching an optimum state.

“We have worked extensively with our partners at Estadio Azteca for months in preparation for this game,” NFL Executive Vice President of International Mark Waller said in a statement. “Until very recently, we had no major concerns. But the combination of a difficult rainy season and a heavy multi-event calendar of events at the stadium have resulted in significant damage to the field that presents unnecessary risks to player safety and makes it unsuitable to host an NFL game.”