Chiefs record-setting QB Patrick Mahomes gets first Sports Illustrated cover

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fresh off of setting a Kansas City Chiefs franchise record for passing touchdowns in a season, quarterback Patrick Mahomes earned his first Sports Illustrated cover. He’s headlining the “Future Issue” dated for November 19-26. Sports Illustrated’s cover story is about how head coach Andy Reid is innovating NFL offenses, and Mahomes is the perfect signal caller for his system.

Mahomes joins Trent Green and Joe Montana as Chiefs quarterbacks who have appeared on the magazine’s cover per its archives. A FOX4 viewer shared a pair that Len Dawson appeared on, and Steve Bono appeared with Neil Smith and Marcus Allen on a 1996 NFL preview cover. Running back Kareem Hunt most recently appeared on a cover during the 2017 season, before that you have go back to the 2014 season when running back Jamaal Charles was featured.

The article spotlighting Reid and Mahomes is an immersive trip into how the head coach’s offense has evolved from his time in Philadelphia to the present day in Kansas City, its roots in football history and where it’s taking the modern NFL.

The Chiefs battle the Los Angeles Rams in a matchup of 9-1 teams on Monday Night Football when the magazine hits store shelves next week.