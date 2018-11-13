Harrisonville police continue to investigate 2016 arson at shopping mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. -- The Harrisonville, Missouri Police Department and the Greater KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline are continuing to investigate a 2016 arson that took place at an area shopping center.

Police said the arson occurred on December 13, 2016, at the Gaslight Plaza shopping mall. Seven businesses were impacted due to the fire and over $1 million in loss and damage was sustained.

Further information is being sought regarding the cause and motive of the fire.

On Tuesday, police released a piece of surveillance video (see above) that shows a person open a door in the back of one of the businesses in the shopping center. The person is later seen closing the door. The fire was reported a short time later, originating in the business that the person seen in the surveillance video entered.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for anonymous information leading to an arrest in the case. An additional reward of $5,000 is also available through the Missouri Advisory Committee on Arson Prevention, Missouri Division of Fire Safety, Professional Fire & Fraud Investigators Association, Mo. Chapter-International Assoc. of Arson Investigators.

Individuals can contact either the TIPS Hotline, 1-800-39-ARSON or the Harrisonville Police Department (816-380-8940) with information in this case.