Infant boy life-flighted from Manhattan to KC dies, authorities investigating his death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An infant who was life-flighted from Manhattan, Kan., to Kansas City has died and authorities are now investigating how the little boy died.

Someone called 911 Thursday, Nov. 8 around 8:30 a.m. to report that the child who was in East Manhattan, Kan., at the time was not breathing, according to the Riley County Police Department.

First responders transported the child to Via Christi, which is in Manhattan. The infant was later life-flighted to Children’s Mercy Hospital.

The infant died while in Kansas City.

Authorities have not yet released the child’s information or any further details about the cause of death or investigation.