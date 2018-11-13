× Joe’s Weather Blog: Is all this snow trying to tell us something (TUE-11/13)

A bright and cold start to the day in the KC region…and we’re going to slowly start to dig ourselves out of the cold air for a few days at least…but for areas that saw 2-3″ of snow…it won’t melt entirely today and even tomorrow will probably still remain in the shaded northern exposures especially. It’s been an interesting fall so far and one wonders where we’re going this winter.

Forecast:

Today: Sunny and chilly with highs in the 30-35° range

Tonight: Fair skies and cold…but still cold with lows in the teens

Wednesday: Better but still unseasonably cold with highs near 40° with light winds

Thursday: Fair skies and cool but not as cold with highs near 50°

Discussion:

Anther 1/2″ of snow officially at KCI…our total for the snow season of 2018-19 is now already 2″. When you think that the last 3 snow seasons have been under 10″…and well under…it’s a dramatic start for sure.

I had a solid 2″ at my house and there were some near 3″ totals in the southern part of the Metro including southern JOCO KS.

Impressive…

So the idea for this blog come from this tweet…although to be fair I was kicking some ideas in my head last night about this stuff anyway…so I”ll be taking a deeper dive…

There has only been 3 times in KC's 131-year history that we have had 3 measurable snow events by 11/12 …1898, 1992, and now 2018! — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) November 13, 2018

We’ve also had two “trace” events up at KCI as well this year. So 5 “snows” already…and it’s not even the middle of November.

So what do you think?

Starting a blog now about what all this early snow in KC may or may not mean for the winter…posting by 10AM. What do you think… — Fox 4 Weather KC (@fox4wx) November 13, 2018

Early trends in the above tweet suggest many of you as well…think this will be a snowy winter.

Lets get more into the numbers…

The tweet from the NWS above is interesting…because in the previous 2 years mentioned…we had significant winter snows.

It’s a small sample size though.

I mentioned over the weekend that we were already at #11 in terms of where fall ranks for accumulated snow in KC so far…and we’re moving up the list.

We’re now up to #7 (it’s a tie)

Let’s pump the brakes though for a second…I looked at the Top 20 overall snow seasons in KC…and wanted to see IF there was a connection to these early snow starts and IF we ended up with tons of snow…

There were only two overlaps…1925-26 and 1898-99.

That’s for the top 20..what about the other years.

In the winter of ’96-97 we had 29.2″ of snow (#23 on the list)

In 1908-09 we had 13.2″ of snow (#96)

1925-26: 42.4″ (#5)

1893-94: 24.5″ (#34)

1938: 14.3″ (#84)

1932: 26.5″ (#29)

Average for a season these days is around 18″ of snow…so there are some good snow years in these early start indicators and a couple of not so great years (below average).

So let’s get even deeper into the data and the set-up aloft heading into the BIG snow winters and the SMALL snow winters…

Let’s go up to about 18,000 feet or so…the 500 mb level. 500 mb charts are one of the big building blocks when looking at the atmosphere overall. It’s considered sort of “the middle” part of the atmosphere…between near the surface at 1000 millibars (mbs) and the top of the atmosphere which would be 0 mbs some 30+ miles above us.

The highlighted chart above is what we’re looking at.

This chart helps us pick out dips and ridges in the flow above us. Dips usually mean clouds/rain/snow (this is very variable) and ridges usually mean nicer weather (again VERY simplified).

One thing that we like to look at is where the dips and ridges (over the course of a set period of time) are stronger or weaker compared to average over the course of 30 years.

So for example the big snow winter of 1959-60. We had close to 59″ of snow. Maps like the ones below go back to the late 1940s…so I can’t dig up the #1 snow year…1911-12 with 68″

Back to 1959-60. Let’s look at the anomalies for about 18,000 feet up…the 500 mb level.

See all that blue/purple in central and eastern Canada into the northern US?

That indicates a strong tendency for deep dips in the jet stream over the course of 45 days or so affecting that area especially. The yellows and reds indicate the opposite…where ridges are having more of a tendency to be stronger and longer lasting.

Usually there is a ying and yang to this stuff. When there is a big deep tendency for what’s happening in central through northern Canada…there is usually a big ridge even farther north towards the North Pole…this helps to “lock” things in place.

There are a bunch of different other conversations we can have about all this…but I’m up against the clock today.

Now the #3 snow season…1961-62 with almost 55″ of snow.

Now the #4 snow season…2009-10 with more than 44″ of snow

All these maps are from the period of 10/1-11/15

Now let’s look at the differences in the maps when we’re heading into a low snow season. The 2nd lowest (reliable records) being 2011-12 with only about 4″ of snow…

The 3rd least total was 2016-17 with close to 5″ of snow

and finally the lead up to the winter of 2015-16…with only 6″ of snow.

Now let’s look at this year…from 10/1-11/11.

It’s tough to find a smoking gun with all this…but I do know that IF you’re a snow lover…you don’t like the looks of the maps heading into the fall with the low snow seasons illustrated above…

There are some better similarities with the big snows in the late 50s and what’s going on now. I’m NOT saying we’re going to repeat that heading into this winter…I’m saying that there may be some better comparisons…that’s all.

I’m also flipping that and saying that there are obvious differences leading into this winter (above us) compared to the lower snow winters illustrated above as well. Snow lovers hate to see ridging tendencies (yellow colors) in the USA and especially in the Plains and northern US…that usually isn’t helpful for snow.

It’s a deep dive and I’d write more about this and will down the road…but I’m out of time this morning.

I wanted to give you a heads up that Michelle will be taking a deeper look into the upcoming winter forecast on Sunday night on FOX 4 at 9PM I think…she’ll also talk more about it on Monday morning the 19th too.

Our feature photo comes from Susie Jackson of Purdin, MO in Linn County

Joe