KC man indicted for having sawed-off shotgun while disrupting traffic in skeleton mask

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A federal grand jury indicted a Kansas City man for illegally possessing a sawed-off shotgun while disrupting traffic in a skeleton mask.

Daniel A. Robertson, 54, was indicted on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possessing an unregistered firearm. Tuesday’s indictment replaces a federal criminal complaint filed on Oct. 29.

According to the affidavit, on Oct. 28, a driver called police to report a suspicious man wearing a skeleton mask walking on the entrance ramp at 152 Highway and N. Indiana Ave. The caller said the man walked toward her car, causing her to nearly hit him.

When officers arrived, they allegedly found Robertson carrying a loaded sawed-off shotgun in his jacket. He had bullets in his jacket and pants pockets, according to court documents.

Robertson has prior felony convictions for burglary, possession of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a child, child molestation, failure to appear in court and failure to register as a sex offender.