One man killed in shooting near 44th and Garfield in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting near E. 44th Street and Garfield Avenue after 6 p.m. When police arrived, they found a man outside a home suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries and was later pronounced dead.

Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available. Police said they don’t have any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous, and there is an up to $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.