Kansas man sets house on fire during standoff with deputies

OZAWKIE, Kan. — A Kansas man was arrested and booked into jail after he set his house on fire during a standoff with Jefferson County deputies.

A 911 call was reported just after 5 p.m. Monday from a home in Ozawkie, Kan., just northeast of Topeka, of an argument between a mother and a son, with the son possibly being suicidal.

Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene just before 5:30 p.m.

The son reportedly barricaded himself in a bedroom at the east end of the house, with a pit-bull and a knife.

Deputies attempted to talk with him and convince him to come out and surrender. He then started a fire in the home while he and family pets were inside.

Deputies pulled the son from the burning structure where he began fighting with three deputies. He was then taken into custody and restrained.

The house is reported to be a total loss.

The suspect has been identified as 37-year-old James Patrick Hutchins, of Ozawkie, Kan. He was arrested and booked into jail on charges of three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, felony arson, felony criminal damage, felony battery on a correctional officer and four counts of cruelty to an animal with intent to kill an animal.

No bond has been set at this time.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the incident is still under investigation with possibly more charges to come.