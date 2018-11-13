Kansas State student who returned scholarship honored

MANHATTAN, Kan. — A Kansas State student who gave back a scholarship he didn’t need is being honored with a new scholarship named for him.

Justin Schmutz, a senior in biological systems engineering, had twice earned a $12,000 4-H Vanier Family Scholarship. The Manhattan Mercury reports Schmutz returned this year’s scholarship after deciding he could graduate debt free without it.

He told the Kansas 4-H Foundation and the Vanier family in May that he thought someone else could use the money more than him.

Mary Vanier says family members were so touched by Schmutz’s decision they decided to endow a Justin Schmutz 4-H Scholarship. The family surprised Schmutz with a presentation last week at his fraternity.

The Vanier Family 4-H Scholarships go to students who have overcome challenges to pursue their educational goals.