KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A homicide investigation is underway after Kansas City police responded to reports of a shooting and found a man dead outside of a home late Monday.

It happened just before 11 p.m. near East 30th Street and Holmes.

First responders declared the man dead at the scene.

No suspect information has been released.

If you have any information that can help police in their investigation, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.