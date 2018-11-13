Merriam restaurant owner sentenced for faking records about paying employees minimum wage

MERRIAM, Kan. — A Merriam restaurant owner was sentenced to 10 months in federal prison Tuesday for falsifying records stating that he was paying his workers minimum wage.

Yong Lin, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of falsifying records submitted to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Lin, who lives in Overland Park, owned the China Garden restaurant at Merriam Town Center.

In his plea, Lin admitted that he was not complying with the Fair Labor Standards Act because he did not pay employees overtime after 40 hours.

Further investigation revealed that he was faking compliance by paying workers with checks, only to later make them cash the checks and turn the money back over to him.

