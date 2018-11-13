President Truman becomes Leavenworth Hall of Famer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kan. -- The United States Army Tuesday inducted Missouri's own Harry Truman into the prestigious Fort Leavenworth Hall of Fame.

Truman is joining the ranks of mighty military names like Eisenhower, MacArthur and Patton.

President Truman served in the Missouri National Guard and commanded a field artillery unit during World War I.

But not many know that Truman continued to serve as a reserve officer after the war, training at Fort Leavenworth and rising to the rank of colonel.

Some historians credit his military experience for influencing the monumental actions he would take later as commander-in-chief, including: the decision to use atomic weapons on Japan to end World War II and the decision to relieve Gen. Douglas MacArthur of duty during the Korean War.

"In World War I he found out that he could lead," the president's grandson Clifton Truman Daniel said. "He also wrote to my grandmother that he found out when the shooting started, he wouldn’t run. Although he said his legs badly wanted to carry him off. So he found out he had leadership. He found out he had courage. Afterwards, he developed a deep respect and affinity for fighting men and women, that shaped a lot of his presidency."

Daniel says his grandfather also learned, from his Army experience, the danger of making an enemy pay after they've been beaten. Instead, following World War II, Truman implemented the Marshal Plan to spend billions to rebuild Europe and help prevent the spread of communism.

Truman is the 116th member of the fort's hall of fame, All are honored for helping shape Fort Leavenworth or going on to do great things for the Army and our nation.