Shawnee police ID Mission man who shot and killed Kansas City woman, then himself

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Police in Shawnee have now identified the two people killed in a murder-suicide on Sunday.

Police responded to the 5500 block of Frisbie Road, near Riverfront Park in Western Shawnee just before 1 p.m. to check the welfare of someone.

At the request of the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department they were asked to check the area for a possibly endangered person.

When officers arrived on the scene they located two people deceased.

They have been identified as 27-year-old Courtney Bivins, of Kansas City, Mo. and Joshua P. Mobley, 34, of Mission, Kan.

Police said Mobley shot and killed Bivins and then shot and killed himself.

The two were not in a domestic relationship with one another but were close friends, according to police.

39.022848 -94.715187