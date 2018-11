SHAWNEE, Kan. — Police in Shawnee say they are looking for a man who walked away from his home Tuesday without his medication.

Brent Nestell was last seen wearing a light blue jacket and blue jeans when he left his home near 71st Terr. and Quivira. He is described as standing 5’10” and weighing 150 pounds.

Police ask to contact them at 913-631-2150 if you have any information.

