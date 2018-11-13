Thanksgiving recipes from your local favorites

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Herb brined poultry

Ingredients:

8 lbs. of turkey breast

1 gallon of water

1 cup of kosher salt

½ cup sugar

1 bunch fresh tarragon

1 bunch fresh parsley

2 each bay leaves

1 head of garlic

1 each onion, sliced

3 tbsp. black pepper, lightly crushed

2 each lemons, halved (squeezed as added to solution)

Really any aromatic can be substituted or added, ie – sage, rosemary, thyme etc

Directions:

Combine all in a medium sized pot and bring to a boil, stir to dissolve sugar and salt

Remove from the heat and allow to cool to room temp, then place in refrigerator until cool

Add Turkey or Chicken to the brine and weight it down with plate or something that will keep the bird fully submerged for the allotted time, times are listed below:

Remove from the brine, pat dry and let rest uncovered in the fridge for 2 up to 24 hrs

Brine Times: (Be careful not to leave in brine for too long, an over brined bird can be very salty, adjust according to desired saltiness)

Boneless Chicken breast – 8 oz. – 2 hrs

Whole Chicken – 2 lbs. - 4 to 6 hrs

Turkey Breast boneless – 6 to 8 lbs. - 8 to 12 hrs

Whole Turkey – 10 to 15 lbs. - 24 hrs

Preheat Oven to 450*f – Roast skin, side up, until it reaches an internal temp of 160*F, Remove from oven and allow to rest for at least 15 minutes before carving.

Smoked Apple Relish Recipe

Ingredients:

Applewood smoked bacon – ½ lb

Granny Smith apple, diced – 1 each

Onion, diced – ½ each

Fennel, diced – 1 each

Thyme sprig – 2 each

Garlic – 2 cloves

Fennel Seed – 1 tsp

Lemon Juice – 1 Tbs

Lemon Zest – 1 tsp

Sugar – 1 tsp

Fennel frond, minced – 1 tbs

Salt – to taste

Pepper – to taste

Directions:

Heat skillet, add bacon and cook until crisp, remove bacon bits and allow to drain, reserve 3 tbs of bacon fat in the pan

Add onion and cook until softened, add fennel, thyme, garlic, and apple, cover and cook over low heat until softened

Add fennel seeds, cook about 1 min, stir in lemon juice, lemon zest, sugar, fennel fronds

Remove from heat, add salt and pepper to taste, discard thyme stems and allow to cool

Fried Cornbread – Sage Dressing

Fried Cornbread:

Cornmeal – 2 Cups

Salt – ¼ tsp

Self-rising flour – ¼ Cup

Water – 1 Cup

Bacon Fat – ¼ Cup ( can sub cooking oil or butter)

Milk – ½ Cup

Egg, large – 1 each

Oil – for frying

Directions:

In medium bowl, mix cornmeal, salt, flour, water, bacon fat, milk, egg to form a thick batter

heat cast-iron skillet, until hot but NOT smoking. Add oil and fry batter in one whole cake or small portion like croutons, remove from pan and allow to cool on paper towel

Dressing Recipe

Ingredients:

Butter – ½ Cup

Celery – 1 Cup

Onion- 1 Cup

Fried Cornbread

Sage leaves, chopped – 2 Tbs

Black Pepper – 1t

Chicken stock – 3 ½ Cups

Eggs, large, beaten – 2 each

Directions:

Preheat oven to 450*F – Coat 13x9” baking dish with non-stick spray

Melt butter in saute pan over medium heat, add celery and onion, saute until slightly transluscent and aromatic

Combine crumbled fried cornbread pieces, sage leaves, pepper, chicken stock, eggs and then add celery/onion mixture, mix until well combined and place into baking dish

Bake for 30 minutes or until golden brown

Brussels Sprouts

Directions:

1 lb Brussels Sprouts

½ cup Pancetta, Diced

1/8 cup Grated Parmigiano Reggiano

1/8 cup Dried Cranberries

1 tablespoon Sherry Vinegar

Kosher Salt to taste

Fresh Cracked Black Pepper to taste

Directions:

Over medium heat, render the diced pancetta until crispy, then remove the pancetta while leaving the fat in the pan.

Add the brussels sprouts to the pan and saute for 5 minutes over medium-high heat.

Once cooked through, add the pancetta back to the pan.

Add the dried cranberries, sherry vinegar, and season with salt and pepper.

Sprinkle the Parmigiano Reggiano on top before serving.

Scalloped Horseradish Potatoes

Ingredients:

5 idaho potatoes

3c sour cream

1c cream

2c parmesan + 1/2c save for topping

1 1/2-2c prepared horseradish

1/2 bunch parsley, rough chop

1 yellow onion

5 cloves garlic

1T salt

2t black pepper

Directions:

Wash and Roast Idaho potatoes at 325 for 1 hour or until cooked

Let cool, and when cooled peel potatoes, and slice in 1/4" thick, place in bowl

Dice up your garlic and shallot, saute with 2T oil, cook until onions are translucent, place in bowl with potatoes

In separate bowl whisk together, sour cream, heavy cream, 2c parmesan, horseradish, salt, pepper

Fold horseradish creme and potatoes together, and place in oven safe baking dish, top with rest of parmesan

Pre-heat oven to 325 and place in oven for 1 hour, take out of oven and sprinkle parsley on top

