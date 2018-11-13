Thanksgiving recipes from your local favorites

Herb brined poultry
Ingredients:
8 lbs. of turkey breast
1 gallon of water
1 cup of kosher salt
½ cup sugar
1 bunch fresh tarragon
1 bunch fresh parsley
2 each bay leaves
1 head of garlic
1 each onion, sliced
3 tbsp. black pepper, lightly crushed
2 each lemons, halved (squeezed as added to solution)
Really any aromatic can be substituted or added, ie – sage, rosemary, thyme etc
Directions:
Combine all in a medium sized pot and bring to a boil, stir to dissolve sugar and salt
Remove from the heat and allow to cool to room temp, then place in refrigerator until cool
Add Turkey or Chicken to the brine and weight it down with plate or something that will keep the bird fully submerged for the allotted time, times are listed below:
Remove from the brine, pat dry and let rest uncovered in the fridge for 2 up to 24 hrs
Brine Times: (Be careful not to leave in brine for too long, an over brined bird can be very salty, adjust according to desired saltiness)
Boneless Chicken breast – 8 oz. – 2 hrs
Whole Chicken – 2 lbs. - 4 to 6 hrs
Turkey Breast boneless – 6 to 8 lbs. - 8 to 12 hrs
Whole Turkey – 10 to 15 lbs. - 24 hrs
Preheat Oven to 450*f – Roast skin, side up, until it reaches an internal temp of 160*F, Remove from oven and allow to rest for at least 15 minutes before carving.
Smoked Apple Relish Recipe
Ingredients:
Applewood smoked bacon – ½ lb
Granny Smith apple, diced – 1 each
Onion, diced – ½ each
Fennel, diced – 1 each
Thyme sprig – 2 each
Garlic – 2 cloves
Fennel Seed – 1 tsp
Lemon Juice – 1 Tbs
Lemon Zest – 1 tsp
Sugar – 1 tsp
Fennel frond, minced – 1 tbs
Salt – to taste
Pepper – to taste
Directions:
- Heat skillet, add bacon and cook until crisp, remove bacon bits and allow to drain, reserve 3 tbs of bacon fat in the pan
- Add onion and cook until softened, add fennel, thyme, garlic, and apple, cover and cook over low heat until softened
- Add fennel seeds, cook about 1 min, stir in lemon juice, lemon zest, sugar, fennel fronds
- Remove from heat, add salt and pepper to taste, discard thyme stems and allow to cool
Fried Cornbread – Sage Dressing
Fried Cornbread:
Cornmeal – 2 Cups
Salt – ¼ tsp
Self-rising flour – ¼ Cup
Water – 1 Cup
Bacon Fat – ¼ Cup ( can sub cooking oil or butter)
Milk – ½ Cup
Egg, large – 1 each
Oil – for frying
Directions:
- In medium bowl, mix cornmeal, salt, flour, water, bacon fat, milk, egg to form a thick batter
- heat cast-iron skillet, until hot but NOT smoking. Add oil and fry batter in one whole cake or small portion like croutons, remove from pan and allow to cool on paper towel
Dressing Recipe
Ingredients:
Butter – ½ Cup
Celery – 1 Cup
Onion- 1 Cup
Fried Cornbread
Sage leaves, chopped – 2 Tbs
Black Pepper – 1t
Chicken stock – 3 ½ Cups
Eggs, large, beaten – 2 each
Directions:
Preheat oven to 450*F – Coat 13x9” baking dish with non-stick spray
Melt butter in saute pan over medium heat, add celery and onion, saute until slightly transluscent and aromatic
Combine crumbled fried cornbread pieces, sage leaves, pepper, chicken stock, eggs and then add celery/onion mixture, mix until well combined and place into baking dish
Bake for 30 minutes or until golden brown
Brussels Sprouts
Directions:
1 lb Brussels Sprouts
½ cup Pancetta, Diced
1/8 cup Grated Parmigiano Reggiano
1/8 cup Dried Cranberries
1 tablespoon Sherry Vinegar
Kosher Salt to taste
Fresh Cracked Black Pepper to taste
Directions:
Over medium heat, render the diced pancetta until crispy, then remove the pancetta while leaving the fat in the pan.
Add the brussels sprouts to the pan and saute for 5 minutes over medium-high heat.
Once cooked through, add the pancetta back to the pan.
Add the dried cranberries, sherry vinegar, and season with salt and pepper.
Sprinkle the Parmigiano Reggiano on top before serving.
Scalloped Horseradish Potatoes
Ingredients:
5 idaho potatoes
3c sour cream
1c cream
2c parmesan + 1/2c save for topping
1 1/2-2c prepared horseradish
1/2 bunch parsley, rough chop
1 yellow onion
5 cloves garlic
1T salt
2t black pepper
Directions:
Wash and Roast Idaho potatoes at 325 for 1 hour or until cooked
Let cool, and when cooled peel potatoes, and slice in 1/4" thick, place in bowl
Dice up your garlic and shallot, saute with 2T oil, cook until onions are translucent, place in bowl with potatoes
In separate bowl whisk together, sour cream, heavy cream, 2c parmesan, horseradish, salt, pepper
Fold horseradish creme and potatoes together, and place in oven safe baking dish, top with rest of parmesan
Pre-heat oven to 325 and place in oven for 1 hour, take out of oven and sprinkle parsley on top
