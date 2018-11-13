Three new adorable baby otters born at the Kansas City Zoo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo announced Tuesday that Cai and Ian, the two Asian small-clawed otters have added to their family with two boys and one girl.

The triplets join their older brother Otis, who was born last year, and twins Conner and Clover, who were born this past March.

The zoo said the three new otters need names and are asking people to submit suggestions of famous trios on their Facebook page.

You can watch the adorable new baby otters below in the live cam from the otter family nest box.