2 dead, 44 hurt in bus crash in Mississippi

BYHALIA, Mississippi — A Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman says two people are dead and 44 others have been injured aboard a tour bus that overturned on an icy highway in the northern part of the state near Memphis.

Sgt. Joey Miller with Troop E of the Mississippi Highway Patrol says in a statement that the bus was carrying 46 people in all and that the crash was “weather-related.” He did not elaborate in the statement emailed to The Associated Press but said the injured were taking to several hospitals and were suffering a wide variety of injuries.

The crash came as a pre-winter storm dropped sleet and light snow on parts of the South.

The statement says the bus was southbound on Interstate 269 in Mississippi’s Desoto County — headed from Huntsville, Alabama, to Tunica, Mississippi — when it crashed at 12:35 p.m.