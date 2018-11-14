Body of missing St. Louis ballet dancer found in rural lake

FLORIDA, Mo. — The body of a St. Louis ballet dancer has been found in a rural northeast Missouri lake, a day after she was reported missing.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the body of 23-year-old Raffaella Maria Stroik was discovered Wednesday by a private plane pilot flying over Mark Twain Lake. About 150 people were searching when the body was found.

Authorities say foul play is not suspected.

An investigation began Tuesday after Stroik’s car was found parked for a second straight day near a boat ramp. She had been last seen Monday morning at a Whole Foods store in suburban St. Louis.

Stroik’s profile on the ballet’s website says she is from South Bend, Indiana.

Mark Twain Lake State Park is about 100 miles northwest of St. Louis.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, we urge you to get help immediately.

Go to a hospital, call 911 or call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433).

Click on the boxes below for our FOX 4 You Matter reports and other helpful phone numbers and resources.