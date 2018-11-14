Chiefs fans who already booked trips plan watch parties in Mexico City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The NFL might have moved Monday night’s game from Mexico City to Los Angeles, but not all Chiefs fans will be following the team to the Memorial Coliseum.

Jesus Chavira started planning his family's trip to Mexico City the day it was announced the Chiefs would play the Rams there this season.

"I was so excited. It was a lifetime dream growing up in Kansas City as a Mexican-American Chiefs fan," Chavira said.

As he started looking for to do things while they were there, he discovered the Chiefs already had a strong fan base in the country.

"Watching the Chiefs in Mexico with Mexican Chiefs fans and American Chiefs all together in one stadium doing the Tomahawk Chop, oh my God man, that would have been amazing for me. Every night I go to sleep I was dreaming about the Tomahawk chop in Azteca Stadium," he said.

On Tuesday that dream was crushed for Chavira and countless others.

"As yesterday progressed and more and more stories came out, it just starts dawning on you -- this is going to happen, isn't it? They are going to move this game," Nic Reese said.

With the game moved to L.A. because of the field conditions at Estadio Azteca, Reese and his Amateur Hour Chiefs podcast co-host decided the only trip still in their budget was to Mexico City.

"We thought about what's the best way to save this trip? There's going to be a whole lot of Chiefs fans. We might as well all get together and throw a party and try to enjoy this game as much as we can," he said.

The podcast is still searching for the best Mexico City cantina to have their Chiefs watch party. Chavira plans on going to a Mexico City Buffalo Wild Wings to watch the game with a Mexico City Chiefs Backers club.

As sad as he is about his dreams being crushed, he realizes thousands of Mexicans planned to travel from all over Mexico for the game.

"I know people in Mexico are very devastated because a lot of them don't have the opportunity to see their favorite team live," Chavira said.

But they'll get a chance to be part of one epic photo at Mexico City's Angel of Independence at 11 a.m. Monday at what will likely be some of the biggest NFL watch parties that nation has ever seen.

"It's not ideal. It's not nearly as good as going to the game. But getting a whole bunch of Chiefs fans together in a foreign city in a foreign country, that's going to be memorable itself," Reese said.