Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt’s hurdle over Broncos player immortalized on new t-shirt

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- After Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt leaped over a Denver Broncos defender in Week 8 of the NFL season, he landed not just as a football player but also as an icon.

"After he did it, it was in news papers all over the country and all over the world. I thought it would be a good idea to put on a shirt," said Fred Fillah, owner of Fans Only.

In the few weeks since Hunt's hurdle into legend status, Fillah's company has printed more than 12,000 shirts with the iconic image. It's a moment Troy Dewberry, a Game Time Graphics employee of two years, said he's proud to see immortalized.

"It's hometown pride seeing our guy on t-shirts around the city," Dewberry said. "When I go out around town and you see them in the stores, you can say 'I was part of making these shirts.'"

Hunt now joins teammates Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill in the t-shirt club. Each of the young Chiefs have had a special shirt released this season. The 9 - 1 Chiefs are leading the AFC West and have the AFC's best record.

It's not just the metro that'll be wearing Kareem's new tee. Hunt's mother said she plans on sending more than 100 shirts to kids at her son's Ohio high school, Willoughby South, for free.

"The image was very important, and we memorialize these guys on a t-shirt," Fillah said. "Now they are going to have these shirts forever. Twenty years from now, 30 years from now they are going to say, 'I remember this team. I remember these guys.'"

The shirts are selling at Walmart and Amazon for $20.