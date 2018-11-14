Fab Five of ‘Queer Eye’ discuss new book with hundreds of fans at KC Public Library

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Fab Five have taken the metro by storm, and on Wednesday night they took the Kansas City Public Library by storm, too.

The cast of Queer Eye spoke to more than 1,000 people at the central library to promote the group’s new book, "Queer Eye: Love Yourself, Love Your Life."

Known for their television show on Netflix, the guys said that people need to “read more” and were proud to partner with the library.

“The great thing about this public library is that we’re more than book," said Courtney Lewis with Kansas City Public Library. "Books are wonderful, but we want to give people access to other things, too. The Queer Eye guys coming here is just taking that programming to another level.”

"I'm a really big fan of the show, and it’s really just a wholesome show to watch," fan Elizabeth Doughty said. "It makes you feel good, so I wanted to see them.”

The cast and crew have been in the metro for the last 5 months filming for the next season of the show. Their book went on sale Nov. 13.

