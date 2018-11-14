Garden City, Missouri lays off entire police department

GARDEN CITY, Mo. – A police department in Missouri is being asked to lay off all of their staff right away.

The Garden City, Mo. Police Department announced Wednesday that at about 10 a.m. Chief Thomas Alber was notified the City of Garden City was to lay off 100 percent of their police department effective immediately.

The department said no explanation was given and no plans to staff the police department beyond Chief Alber are in place.

“No further guidance was given for pending criminal cases or coverage of the city when the Chief is not on duty,” the department said on their Facebook page.

According to the police department’s website, the department currently has seven sworn officers and five civilian volunteers.

As of 2017 Garden City has a population of 1,629.

