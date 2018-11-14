Kansas City police looking for suspect after 2 men severely assaulted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Two men are fighting for their lives after being severely assaulted in Kansas City, leaving the men with critical injuries.

The assault ended around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 38th and Fremont. A local business owner discovered the two men on his company doorstep asking for help and immediately called 911.

Frank Engle moved to the neighborhood 10 years ago and woke up early to sound of dogs barking.

"I went out and spoke to a policeman and he told me there had been an assault on a couple people," Engle said.

On Wednesday, detectives spent the day talking with witnesses and collecting evidence. Police still don't know how the men were assaulted or where the incident happened.

Engle said crime occurs more frequently than he would like, including a deadly shooting at the intersection about a year ago.

"It is just the area I guess, a high crime area. It is not Overland Park, not Lees Summit, not Blue Springs," Engle said.

With so many questions in this latest attack, he hopes police will soon find the person responsible.

Police do not have any information about a possible suspect and believe this is an isolated attack. They are asking anyone who may have been in the area overnight or early Wednesday morning to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.