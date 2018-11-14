× KCK nonprofit can take your old computers and help others in need

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — If you’re thinking of buying a new laptop or tablet for Christmas, don’t throw out your old one.

You can donate it to Connecting for Good. The KCK nonprofit offers digital literacy classes for people in the community. They also take old computers and tablets and refurbish them, making them available for purchase as low as $50.

The organization said making technology more accessible is crucial for many students to do homework and for adults to apply for jobs.

“For those that would love to own a computer but don’t have $300-400 to put into a basic desktop, then they’re able to get everything that they need here and have it. That way their kids can learn. It changes their world 360,” said Jackie Mittag with Connecting for Good.

Connecting for Good is even offering a pre-sale right now for Christmas computers, with desktops for as little as $35. The nonprofit will also make payment arrangements if needed.