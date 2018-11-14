FOX4 Forecast: Another cold start

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grab a heavy jacket.... We are off to another chilly start in KC! Temperatures are expected to climb to near 40 this afternoon when you pair the sunshine with southerly winds. A warming trend continues into the end of the week ahead of our next weather system. We're tracking that in the updated forecast above!

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Mike Thompson, Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page