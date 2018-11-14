Metro woman warning others about fake photographer that inappropriately touched her

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- A metro woman is warning others to be weary of modeling and endorsement offers that seem too good to be true.

FOX4 first told you about a man who claimed to be a model scout and photographer over the summer. He makes fake social media accounts and contacts women in attempt to get them to meet up with him.

Hailee Justice, a metro fitness coach, met up with him in October after promises of landing a Sports Illustrated cover shoot and Nike endorsement if she did a test photo shoot with him. Justice says he lured her by pretending to me a popular fitness model with a large presence on Instagram.

When they met at an Independence strip mall, Justice said the man touched her inappropriately by rubbing oil on her buttocks.

"We ended up leaving and it was all fine but it was super weird," Hailee Justice said. "The guy never messaged me again. He was promising me in that moment, yeah I can get you Gym Shark endorsements, saying with a booty like this and stuff. "It was a little weird but I came out OK thankfully. I just want to make sure other young girls aren’t putting themselves in the same situation without someone there to watch their backs because it could have ended up really bad."

The man used a fake name when they met, and Justice doesn't know his true identity. Justice says she never would have allowed him to oil her if she'd known at the time he wasn't who he said he was. The "scout" told her it was a requirement in order to land the endorsements.

FOX4 talked to an attorney who said what he did could have serious legal implications.

"Here we have someone that is defrauding someone and inducing someone what would be deemed sexual in nature, that they would otherwise not do," Tracy Spradlin said. "I think the issue here is that he is using these fraudulent identities to induce women to do something sexual."

Justice called a sex offender hotline, but did not report what happened to police. She says in the past, law enforcement never helped her when she needed it.

"I understand that people may feel silly or stupid for being taken advantage of," Spradlin said. "The only way this person is going to get caught is if someone reports him. If he's doing this to several people, then cops and prosecutors ann have a lot more information."

Spradlin also expressed concern about the age of the people the scammer contacts.

"There's no way to tell on social media how old some of these girls are," Spradlin said. "He may be doing this to women who are not of age. That's a very scary thought because from what I can read he's very good at that. He's very good at telling women what they want to hear, and help them think they are furthering their careers."