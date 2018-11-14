× Missouri woman thought she won $100, but really she won $1 million on Powerball ticket

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — A Missouri woman who thought she had won $100 on the Powerball was a few zeros off — she won $1 million.

Nicole Argent of St. Charles went to a U-Gas store in St. Louis County on Oct. 19 to buy a Mega Millions ticket, but arrived three minutes after the 8:59 p.m. cutoff. She settled for a couple of Powerball tickets for the Oct. 20 drawing.

When she went to a local convenience store to cash in, she initially thought one of the tickets matched four white-ball numbers, which would have given her a $100 payout.

But then workers turned the computer screen around to prove to her that she had miscalculated her success.

“They looked at me and said, ‘No. You didn’t win $100.’ Then turned the screen around to show me I had won $1 million,” recalled Argent. “I didn’t believe it.”

It turned out she matched five white balls — 16, 54, 57, 62 and 69 — and the Powerball number, 23.