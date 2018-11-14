Only stairs remain where Verrückt waterslide once stood at Schlitterbahn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- All that's left of what was once the world's tallest waterslide are 264 stairs. Verrückt at Schlitterbahn is all but dismantled; FOX4 cameras out near the Legends on Wednesday spotted crews continuing to work in the area, and the waterslide where a 10-year-old boy died is gone.

Crews began dismantling the waterslide in October after a Wyandotte County judge ruled in August that it was time for it to come down. More than two years ago, 10-year-old Caleb Schwab died on it, two other women were injured that day, and others had previously been hurt on the slide as well.

The judge said people going to the Legends, headed to work at the nearby Cerner Corporation or visiting other tourist attractions in western Wyandotte County were painfully aware of the tragedy every time they saw the giant waterslide.

"The slide is a constant reminder. Its presence troubles everyone in Wyandotte County and surrounding communities," Judge Robert Burns said.

The state had sought to preserve the slide so that other defendants could inspect it. But more than a dozen lawyers in the courtroom that late August morning agreed that every defendant had already done that.

The Kansas attorney general will be allowed to preserve parts of the slide that it considers to be evidence as more cases work through the legal system. Schlitterbahn co-owner Jeff Henry and slide designer John Schooley are facing numerous charges, including second-degree murder. Park operations manager Tyler Miles is also facing numerous felonies, including involuntary manslaughter.

FOX4's John Holt spoke with Caleb's dad, Scott Schwab, in interviews that aired earlier this week, and asked him how he felt about the slide standing so long after his son's death, and what it felt like to see it.

"I'm kinda torn on that. It's evidence. And I want the entire story, all the truth to come out so that everybody knows, and, it's an open and fair process," Schwab said.

"Do you avert your eyes?" Holt asked.

"I just kind of stare at it. Just, weird. Just kind of stare at it, like, sometimes like, that happened that day."

FOX4 will air a special report about Verrückt on Monday, November 19 at 10 p.m.