Stray bullet strikes one-year-old in the leg as shots were fired in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A one-year-old child is in the hospital Wednesday recovering after a stray bullet struck them in the leg.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday near 13th Street and Ridge Avenue.

Police said someone fired shots and a stray bullet hit the house where the toddler was then hit the toddler.

At one point two children were carried out. One was covered in a blanket.

It is unclear whether the home was the intended target.

Police have not released any suspect information or information on the toddler's condition.

The toddler's father was arrested at the scene. Police said he is connected to gang activity.