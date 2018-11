KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KCK native Kalen Allen is all set to light up the Mayor’s Christmas Tree at Crown Center next week.

Allen gained national attention after videos of his food reviews went viral. On his youtube channel, he reviews everything from sweet potato pie to ketchup cake.

His videos gained so much attention that he now appears regularly on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Kalen will flip the switch with Mayor Sly James on Nov. 23 at 5:30 p.m.

I'm excited to announce that KC's own @TheKalenAllen known for #KalenReacts and​ @TheEllenShow will be joining us to flip the switch at the Mayor's Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at @CrownCenter​ next Friday, November 23 at 5:30 p.m. @KCMO pic.twitter.com/9gYi1ynJTo — Mayor Sly James (@MayorSlyJames) November 14, 2018