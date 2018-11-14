Volunteers wrap early Christmas presents for local children of homicide victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The holiday season is fast approaching, and for Kori Weatherspoon and her 1- and 4-year-old daughters, it will be a tough time.

”Without the help of my kids’ father, at this point, I didn’t really know how Christmas or anything would be handled,” Weatherspoon said.

In October, Weatherspoon, her boyfriend Jerrin Walton and their two children were all at home in Raytown when their lives instantly changed.

”It really is hard to believe. A lot has happened in nearly three months,” she said.

Police say Walton’s stepbrother, Isaac Fisher, went on a shooting rampage. Fisher allegedly shot and killed Walton, the mother of his own child and his cousin before police later arrested Fisher.

Weatherspoon was shot when Fisher stormed their home. Her 4-year-old daughter was also shot in her foot. The Raytown social worker is still recovering and hasn’t been able to return to work.

”It’s been hard. I’m currently staying with my parents, and they’ve been helping us a lot. Right now, I’m not able to do anything," Weatherspoon said.

On Wednesday night, the metro mom got some much-needed help.

Tenants at Summit Square Apartments and members of Healing Pathway Victim Services opened their hearts and wallets to make sure Weatherspoon’s children -- and other boys and girls who’ve lost their parents to homicides in the last year -- have something on Christmas morning.

They spent the night wrapping all kinds of gifts that poured in for more than a dozen metro children.

”We have basketballs, footballs, t-balls, laptops and more for these kids. We are thrilled to do this," organizer Pam Lakey said.

”People don’t remember that these little ones have been traumatized by what they’re going through. You got to stand up and help them out,” volunteer Patty Garrett said with a huge smile on her face.

On Dec. 1, the kids will receive their gifts during a big Christmas party at Kansas City Police Department’s South Patrol.

"I’m just so thankful to all of them. It’s just so amazing what they’re doing for our children. It’s nice to know that there are still lots of good people in the world. Everyone’s not bad,” Weatherspoon said.