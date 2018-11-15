× Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reveals that he loves ketchup on everything including his steaks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Heinz Ketchup has a unique proposal for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

They’re offering the 23-year-old from Tyler, Texas Heinz for life, but he and his teammates need to score a few more touchdowns.

“You give us 57 (passing) touchdowns, we’ll give you Heinz on your steak for life,” Heinz tweeted.

Mahomes currently has 31 passing touchdowns this season.

Their offer is a response to a story ESPN published Wednesday that revealed the young quarterback likes ketchup on everything including steaks.

Mahomes told ESPN reporter Seth Wickersham that he loves the condiment so much that people would get him bottles for his birthday, but recently he has tried to cutback on ordering it while in public.

During a recent meal with his mom, she ordered it and slid it to him because he was too embarrassed to order it himself.

“Just ask for it. I know you want it,” Randi said to Mahomes as he began to eat his steak.