Former massage therapist pleads guilty to secretly recording woman while she undressed

OLATHE, Kan. — A former Johnson County massage therapist now faces sentencing after admitting that he secretly recorded video of a woman while she undressed.

Daniel Gorski pleaded guilty Thursday to a felony count of breach of privacy. The 32-year-old previously worked as a massage therapist at a chiropractic clinic in Gardner, Kansas.An investigation began in 2016 when, according to court documents, Gorski’s girlfriend found a flash drive at his home in Perry, Kansas.

She delivered it to police and told them it contained video of women undressing and in some cases nude, unaware they were being recorded at Matheny Chiropractic clinic where Gorski worked.

Prosecutors eventually charged Gorski with crimes involving several women, but the additional charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement on Thursday.

Gorski also pleaded guilty earlier this year in Jefferson County, Kansas, to possession of child pornography.

He will be sentenced for the breach of privacy charge on Jan. 3.