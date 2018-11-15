Garden City mayor responds to officer layoffs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARDEN CITY, Mo. -- Garden City's mayor responded Thursday after the city was forced to lay off the entire police force, which was made up of seven officers. Only the police chief remains.

Garden City's mayor, Daniel Cantrell, shared his response on Facebook. It said in part, "We in the city are sad that this is what it has come to due to the budget of the city. We simply can no longer continue to travel down this road."

Chief Thomas Alber told FOX4 Wednesday the decision caught him off guard and puts the community at risk. The Cass County Sheriff's Department will now be responding to calls in Garden City.