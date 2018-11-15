× Joe’s Weather Blog: Another snow set-up…and some milder weather Thanksgiving week (THU-11/15)

The temporary last in a series of cold air blasts will be moving in over the weekend…and we can use a break. The start to November is the 2nd coldest start to this month since weather records have been kept going back more than 130 years. That’s pretty cold since we’re now 2 weeks into the month.

With the last blast coming in…a threat of snow will be developing and that will need to be monitored. It may not be a lot but still may create some road issues depending on how the banding set’s up later Saturday night into Sunday.

Next week looks a bit more reasonable from a temperature standpoint.

Forecast:

Today: Sunny and less cold. Highs should be near 50°. Too bad really..IF we could’ve had more wind today…we’d pop to 60° or higher because the air aloft is warm enough to support it.

Tonight: Fair skies and not as cold with lows in the 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny and milder with highs into the 50s…nice day.

Saturday: Turning colder with highs in the 30s. Gusty north winds

Sunday: A chance of some light snow through the 1st part of the day…chilly with highs in the 30s

Discussion:

My goodness this cold weather…as mentioned this is the 2nd coldest start to November in KC weather history.

Here is the data for KCI…

Every day this month temperatures have been below average and today will be no exception to that.

We’re not alone…there is a lot of cold in the middle and eastern part of the USA…

That’s cold…and it’s near the top of the coldest starts in other parts of the country as well..here are the rankings through the 1st two weeks of the month.

Lots of 2’s and 3’s out there…

Even if we have normal temperatures the rest of this month…this will still go down as the 15th coldest November on record. — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) November 15, 2018

Suprisingly, that hasn't been the case! 1991-1992 was below normal at 10.1". The other 3 years in the top 5 were all pretty normal. 1986-1987 had 17.3", 1995-1996 and 19.1", and 1997-1998 had 19.6"…normal for KC during a cold season is 18.8". Hope that helps! — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) November 15, 2018

It’s snowing in St Louis today…they’ve had a big snowstorm by November standards there.

Here are some of the highest totals we have received so far. Keep the reports coming! #mowx #ilwx #stlwx pic.twitter.com/wq4s8h2g64 — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) November 15, 2018

It’s not their earliest 4″+ snow (November 6th)…but it’s the 2nd earliest!

That storm has a lot of wintry weather with it…including ice

Here is the forecast weather map for noon today…what a mess.

and for tomorrow morning…

and for Saturday morning…

See that cold front passing through…that’s another shot of some northern Canadian/Arctic air that is going to rush into the Plains states…so obviously over the weekend colder weather comes back into the picture

With that cold air comes the risk of additional accumulating snows in the area and while amounts look to be light overall…we’ll see how this affects the roads although there is going to once again be some dry air issues for this and it’s really not a storm, in many senses. It’s more or less again favorable jet dynamics that will be streaking through the region overnight Saturday into Sunday. Once again we’ll be in a favorable region of the jet stream where lift will be taking place.

It’s not the greatest set-up with respects to the moisture content of the atmosphere especially after daybreak on Sunday but maybe we can squeeze something out of this situation…and it bears watching.

From there we actually moderate heading into Thanksgiving and IF we play our cards right…50s and even above average highs are possible.

Our feature photo comes from Heather Quisenberry Vukas‎ from Tonganoxie, KS

Joe