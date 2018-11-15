× KC Council considering compromise in renaming the Paseo for Martin Luther King Jr.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Renaming the Paseo in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. came before city leaders again Thursday.

The Paseo is a historic name in Kansas City. It’s one of the most-recognizable boulevards in the city. There’s no grey area in this controversy. Most people either strongly support or strongly oppose renaming the Paseo for King.

It’s not a popular idea among many city council members or Mayor Sly James because there hasn’t been enough support from the community. James said Thursday he’s received 11 just this week on the topic, and 10 of them are against the change.

The parks department, which maintains the Paseo, has also committed its support to keeping the historic name.

An amendment to the ordinance might be just the compromise needed to preserve history and honor the Civil Rights leader.

In Thursday’s city council meeting, Councilman Quinton Lucas introduced an amendment that would change the name to “Martin Luther King Jr. on the Paseo.”

The council has pushed the vote back for two weeks in order to engage the community.

Councilman Jermaine Reed said he wants to see 75 percent of the people who live along the 10-mile boulevard show support the name change.