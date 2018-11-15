KC mom fears daughter who’s been missing for nearly 2 months may be in danger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kenisha Washington’s sudden disappearance has taken an emotional toll on her mom.

”I just don’t know. I’m so tired, and right now I just want her home with me,” LaVette Kelley said.

Tears rolled down Kelley’s face because she hasn’t seen or heard from her 24-year-old daughter in nearly two months.

”Friday marks exactly 51 hard days. She’s my only daughter. She’s never disappeared before. She has mental issues, including bipolar disorder, and I am extremely worried about her,” the KC mom said.

Kelley said on Sept. 26, Washington spent the night at her Kansas City home.

”She was happy, normal. You know your kids don’t tell you everything, but she just looked normal to me,” Kelley said.

The next day Kelley had a doctor’s appointment.

”I left home, and then later on she called me and said she was leaving and going to make some money. She sounded like she was in a hurry,” Kelley said.

Kelley said Washington, a former certified nursing assistant, most recently was involved in prostitution.

”In the past I tried to convince her to stop doing that, but she just wouldn’t listen,” Kelley said.

”I’ve called and called her cell phone, and it just keeps going to voicemail. I believe someone had her phone and threw it down somewhere. I paid the bill, and I know that it’s still on,” Kelley said.

The weary mom has searched all around the Kansas City area for her daughter, passed out fliers and repeatedly called detectives, but so far, not one sign of Washington.

”I passed out more than 1,000 fliers. I’ve hit the streets on my walker, in my car, but nothing. My heart is telling me that she met some kind of foul play. I believe my baby got in a car with somebody. There are only two options: dead or alive. A mother knows when something is not right, and I can feel it,” Kelley said.

In the meantime, police tell FOX4 they are still searching for the missing 24-year-old and asking anyone who may know of Washington’s whereabouts to call 911 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

”I won’t stop searching for her. My best gift right now is for my daughter to walk through the door,” Kelley said.

39.099727 -94.578567