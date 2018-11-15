Metro family celebrates quadruplets’ first birthdays after months in NICU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- What a difference a year makes.

A metro family is celebrating the first birthdays of their quadruplets, and on Thursday, the family gathered at Overland Park Regional to include the nurses and doctors in their milestone.

“It's really hard to believe and wrap our minds around it. It goes so fast,” Kaitlin Hartman said.

“Now, the kids are all healthy and happy, and almost a year later it`s so great to be able to come back and see the doctors and nurses who helped us so much along this journey,” Josh Hartman said.

The hospital staff became a family of sorts as the Hartman's spent months with their premature babies in the NICU. See the sweet reunion in the video player above.

“It's just so special to still have these relationships,” Kaitlin said.

Also special because of how hard they tried. After a year of doctors’ appointments and infertility treatments, the Louisburg couple finally found out they were pregnant.

“When we made it to 30 weeks, it was a huge blessing and answer to prayers,” Kaitlin said. “A year ago right now, I was still on bed rest.”

A year later Kaitlin's life is much different.

Her babies first birthdays are on Saturday, which also happens to be World Prematurity Day.

“It's just hard to believe that they`re walking and crawling, and we didn't know this time last year if they were all four going to make it,” Kaitlin said.

“I feel like the richest man ever having four amazing, happy, healthy kids that we were told would not make it,” Josh said.

The Hartmans said life with quadruplets is no easy feat.

“We definitely have lots of good help. It definitely takes a village to raise these kids,” Kaitlin said.

But they wouldn't change it for the world.

“All of the night crying and everything like that, I just remind myself that we`re so thankful we actually have them,” Kaitlin added.