Shrine Circus provides fun for the entire family this weekend in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, MO. -- Kansas City’s only three-ring circus is back in town this weekend.

The 83rd Annual Shrine Circus, inside the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena, kicked off Thursday night with a special performance benefiting the FOX4 Love Fund for Children.

This year’s performance, titled “Circus of Dreams,” tells the story of a little girl who desperately wants to perform in the circus and eventually gets her chance.

Some of the acts include a human cannon ball, flying trapeze artists and animal performances from dogs, tigers and elephants.

Tonni Brende, who has been going to the Shrine Circus for 20 years, brought her two granddaughters and said it’s the perfect family event.

“There’s not that many places where we can all get together now a day and sit and visit and have fun with the kids,” Brende said.

The proceeds from this weekend’s performances help support the Shiners organization which provides hospital transportation to families in need.

For more information on show dates, times and tickets, click/tap here.