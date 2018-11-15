Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sweet potato gnocchi with sage, brown butter and pomegranate

Ingredients:

4 cups sweet potato puree

6 cups ap flour

1 egg

1 cup parmigiano reggiano

Pinch nutmeg

Salt and pepper

4 tbl butter

4 leaves sage

1 pomegranate deseeded

¼ cup desired cheese for topping

Directions:

Mix together by hand sweet potato puree, flour (saving ¼ cup for rolling), egg, parmigiano reggiano, salt pepper and nutmeg and kneed for 2 minutes. Cut a small amount off and put in boiling water to check seasoning. If good then roll out the rest and freeze until use.

To cook bring salted water to boil, and add gnocchi to the pot. Add butter to a medium hot pan then add the gnocchi to the pan and sear on both sides. Add sage, season again with salt and pepper. Put on plate then add desired amount of cheese on top and then sprinkle pomegranate seeds over top and enjoy.

