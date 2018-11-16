× Buses in Piper School District running late after someone stole batteries overnight

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Students in the Piper District may be picked up later than normal for school Friday morning.

The school district posted on Facebook that several of the buses in the Durham fleet were not running because someone stole the batteries.

“As a result, buses will be running late for pickup and drop off,” the district said in part. “We appreciate your patience as the other buses run multiple routes to ensure all students are picked up.”