Cat cafe featuring adoptable felines coming to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City will soon be home to a cat cafe featuring adoptable animals from KC Pet Project.

Whiskers Cat Cafe, located at 3705 Southwest Trafficway, will also be home to some cats that will be their permanent residents. The cafe will offer coffee from local roasting companies.

Cat cafes first gained popularity in Japan in the mid 2000’s. The first American cat cafe opened in Oakland, California in 2014.

More information on Whiskers Cat Cafe will be announced on Monday. Fox 4 will bring you those updates. In the mean time, you can check out their Instagram and Facebook pages.

If you’re in the market for a feline friend, you can also check out KC Pet Project’s adoptable animals here.

In the near future, you’ll be able to get your coffee and kitty fix at 3705 Southwest Trfwy- in the heart of Midtown, KC! ☕️❤️🐾 #catcafe pic.twitter.com/sJdsI110da — Whiskers Cat Cafe (@whiskerskc) April 23, 2018